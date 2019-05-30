Admarc opens produce market

State produce trader, Agriculture Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) says it will open its buying market for produce next week to counter vendors who are buying produce from farmers below the government recommended price.

Admarc spokesperson Agnes Chokotho said the state produce buyer will be buying maize at K170 per kilogram which is the recommended government price.

“Apart from the maize, we will also be buying other produce like soya at government recommended price,” said Chikoko.

She said Adnarc would have started buying the produce long ago but was waiting for the farmers to get organized first.

Farmers Union of Malawi president Alfred Kapichira Banda said the delay by Admarc to open the market forced impatient farmers to sell their produce to vendors at very low price.

“There should be a law which should empower traditional leaders to chase away these vendors from their respective areas who buy produce at very low prices,” said Banda.

The opening of the produce market by the market will bring a smile to some farmers and will also bring sad faces to farmers who have already sold their produce to produce vendors at a give a way price.

