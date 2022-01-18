Admitted patients going without meals at Karonga District Hospital

Patients at Karonga District Hospital are going without following the decision by the suppliers to stop providing the facility with foodstuffs over a K12 million debt.

The development is likely to affect the health of the patients and their response to medication since medication without food may become poison.

The district’s Director of Health and Social Services, Dr. David Sibale, confirmed the development in an interview with Nyasa Times on Monday, adding that it is now two months since they stopped providing food to the patients.

Sibale said all admitted patients are required to buy their own food.

“We don’t have any option, but to accept the development,” said Sibale.

Reacting to the development, the Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, said she would engage the District Commissioner on matter.

She said her ministry will make sure that it speeds up everything so that the hospital resume giving meals to patients.

Karonga District Hospital was opened in 1988 has a bed capacity of 235.

