Afidep warns Malawi Parliament: ‘Stop turning hearings into talk shows’

The African Institute for Development Policy (Afidep) has warned that Parliament risks turning its public hearings into nothing more than political talk shows unless transparency is matched with real accountability.

Afidep executive director Eliya Zu

lu, speaking at an Open Parliament gathering in Lilongwe, challenged lawmakers to ensure that citizen‑engagement sessions actually lead to action, not just well‑publicised discussions that fizzle out once the cameras switch off.

Zulu said recent high‑profile inquiries — including the Amaryllis Hotel saga and the Chikangawa plane crash — have drawn unprecedented public interest in parliamentary work.

But he cautioned that the value of such scrutiny depends entirely on whether Parliament follows through.

“Parliament has to demonstrate that it’s not just a talk show,” he said. “These hearings must ultimately lead to accountability.”

Zulu warned that transparency without consequences erodes public trust, especially in cases involving alleged misuse of public resources.

He also urged Malawi to strengthen public access to parliamentary information — Bills, Hansards, committee reports, budget documents and voting records — so citizens can properly track decisions made in their name.

He revealed that Afidep’s Africa Integrity Indicators project scored Malawi 50 out of 100 on citizens’ practical access to legislative processes and documents, underscoring persistent gaps that need urgent attention.

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