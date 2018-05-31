Aford-Chihana hits at bankruptcy of leadership in the fight against corruption

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) party led by Enock Chihana has taken a swipe at the Peter Mutharika led administration for failing to tackle corruption decisively.

The criticism has been made by first Vice President Reverend Precious Chisi days after the country’s vice president Saulos Chilima took a swipe at his own government when he presided over a Roman Catholic Church ceremony in Ntchisi, a move that has further divided the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The Aford veep was speaking when he was receiving Samson Ben Bato who is a shadow legislator for Ndirande Malabada in a move which is likely to make AFORD have representation countrywide other than its erstwhile northern region stronghold.

“AFORD is the only party in the country which is clean and corrupt free which if elected into government in 2019 will rid this country of corruption which is retarding meaningful development,” said Chisi.

He further said AFORD is the only clean party in the country which Malawians can join which can redeem this country from the economic turmoil and crisis if people can move together with the party.

“Come 2019 we are geared to end rampant corruption and put an end to the quota system of selecting students to public universities and we will allow every student to be selected on merit. We will also make sure that the country should eradicate power blackouts and shortage of medical drugs in the country’s hospitals,” said Chisi.

On his part the shadow legislator for Ndirande Malabada said he knows AFORD as a party and its leadership of Enoch Chihana was duly elected by a lawful convention and not the other camp led by Frank Mwenifumbo which he said wanted to highjack the process.

“As far as I know there are no divisions in AFORD led by Chihana. The other so called camp is not recognized even by the party’s constitution because they absconded the lawful convention which was duly convened,” he said.

He said he is saddened by the country’s slow development progress and that it is high time the country elected AFORD so that the country can move forward.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :