Aford MP Chihana faults Chakwera for removing Namathanga as Malawi army general

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) sole legislator in Parliament, Yeremiah Chihana has faulted President Lazarus Chakwera for removing General Andrew Namathanga as the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Commander.

Chihana said this on Monday when he was contributing to the State of the Nation Address (Sona) delivered by Chakwera last Friday.

He said Namathanga played his role to ensure smooth transition of power from former president Peter Mutharika to the incumbent President.

Last week, President Chakwera fired Namathanga and replaced him with Vincent Nundwe who was dismissed in March by Chakwera’s predecessor, Mutharika.

A governance commentator Makhumbo Munthali also credited the great role the Namathanga led Malawi army played prior to, during and after the 2020 Presidential elections cannot go without mention.

“While indeed General Vincent Nundwe will certainly be viewed as the best, people’s general so far in Malawi history, General Peter Namathanga will be remembered as a general who defied all odds by ensuring a smooth transition from DPP regime to Tonse government.

“Certainly, he may just a victim of circumstances mindful that his removal as a Commander has nothing to do with his performance but rather an act of correcting a previous wrong,” he stated.

Munthali, nonetheless, said General Namathanga should pat himself on the back for protecting the good legacy of Malawi Army at such a critical time of elections and transition.

