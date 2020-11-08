Africa’s mental health crisis can be aided with the help of exercise

As Africa assesses the benefits of modern technology in combatting mental health, more and more people around the globe are struggling. In fact, it has been an ongoing issue for some time now, with numerous theories on the best ways in which we can improve mental health. One of them is through exercise.

Exercise has a range of benefits, but the way in which it can have a positive impact on our mental health is arguably one of its most appealing selling points, alongside the fact that it keeps us fit and physically healthy all-round, of course. It can be easy to get lost in a movie or stumble home to hundreds of slots, both classic and video, built on many themes, but we all need exercise at some point. It’s important to strike up a balance and introduce exercise into your weekly routine whenever you can. Exercise can boost our mood, improve our sleep, and help with a range of mental health issues such as depression, stress and anxiety.

With that in mind, here’s a look at how exercise can be hugely beneficial when it comes to tackling mental health.

Helps depression and anxiety

We touched on it above, but exercise is a proven way of helping people who are suffering with depression or anxiety. It’s scientifically proven to be a mood-booster, increasing endorphin levels and allowing the body to experience feelings of euphoria and an all-round happy mood. Introducing even the smallest amount of exercise, be it walking or jogging, can have a massive impact on the mental health of a person. Doctors even suggest adding exercise into a routine before considering medication to combat an issue. Put simply, exercise is our friend.

Decreases stress

Exercise helps reduce stress levels. Putting stress on our bodies physically can enable us to feel better mentally. Increasing your heart rate can also enable you to reverse any stress-induced brain damage by, ultimately, stimulating a positive outlook and allowing you to think more clearly in those dark times. Exercising enables the body to communicate better too, giving the body’s central and sympathetic nervous systems the opportunity to work in tandem with each other, which in turn can lead to a better all-round handling of stress or any stressful situations.

Helps with self-esteem and confidence

Sticking to an exercise plan and reaping the rewards from it is a great feeling. Losing weight or feeling more energetic can increase self-esteem and confidence, and give someone going through a tough time a bit of good news. For example, you might be able to fit into that old suit of yours or feel a lot fitter carrying out general, day-to-day activities. Physical activity of any kind is a welcome addition to our body, mind and spirit.

Sleep better

People who carry out regular exercise generally sleep better. Exercise makes us hot and sweaty, increasing the body’s temperature as a result which, in turn, can have a calming effect on the mind. Exercise essentially tires us out so we can sleep well, although it’s advised not to exercise right before bed as you might struggle to nod off as you’re still on your endorphin high. Try exercising in the early evening perhaps, then settle down for the evening. Bed will eventually come calling. Hopefully, from there, you’ll sleep a lot better.

Boost the brain

Exercise can boost our brainpower and improve overall brain performance. It can also encourage creativity and mental blockages, which is why people struggling for ideas might carry out some exercise before getting back to the drawing board.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares