AG Mbeta Hands Chimkango K51 Million and Toyota Fortuner in Controversial Payout

Attorney General Frank Mbeta has signed a consent order granting former Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) lawyer Bob Chimkango a K51 million cash payout and a Toyota Fortuner, raising serious questions about political favoritism and misuse of public resources, according to revelations by the Platform of Investigative Journalists (PIJ).

Chimkango, who was dismissed from MHC in 2021 with three months remaining on his contract, previously acted as a campaign monitor and court witness for DPP during the 2019 presidential election dispute.

Despite an ongoing Anti-Corruption Bureau investigation into his alleged K7.4 million misuse of fuel and subsistence allowances, Chimkango’s payout went ahead under Mbeta’s direction.

Court documents show Chimkango will receive K39.4 million in withheld wages, K11.9 million for unfair dismissal, K23.8 million for unfair labor practices, and a Toyota Fortuner with K5 million cash for the vehicle, to be handed over within seven days.

Sources say the MHC board initially wanted to challenge the order but was pressured to comply. Questions have been raised over the Fortuner, which had been in use for less than three years and 190,000 km, falling short of the official policy for government vehicle allocation.

Chimkango defended the payout, claiming medical reasons prevented him from attending disciplinary hearings and arguing that other colleagues in similar positions had received vehicles.

Civil society leaders are calling for scrutiny. Charles Kajoloweka, Executive Director of Youth and Society, said: “This reflects the AG’s history of rewarding politically connected individuals. The public must watch closely to ensure taxpayer money is not misused.”

The case highlights the power of the Attorney General to settle government cases with huge financial consequences, often without transparency or oversight, fueling fears that political loyalty may be prioritized over law and public interest.

