Agilitee Africa introduces first AI phone holder

A leading green technology company – Agilitee Africa – has introduced the continent’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) phone holder solution called Tarsier, which is mostly ideal for social media users.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Mandla Lamba, said Tuesday in an interview with Nyasa Times that the product can be used for people who do vlogs, Tiktok, Instagram, Facebook and other live streams.

“This product has a full AI face and motion sensor with 360 degrees automated rotation, meaning that the camera follows you and still capture the best possible angle,” he said

For the first time, Lamba said, you do not have to stand at one place or angle while addressing your viewers or fans and your hands are free.

According to him, the product has a very high precision algorithm for AI telematics for face recognition and AI Humanoid sensor.

In addition he said, the company has also introduced an AI kettle on the market.

The kettle has a temperature management system that allows you to set it according to the purpose of the use of the water you are boiling, he said.

All the products are already on the market.

