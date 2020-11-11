AHL workers strike over delayed pay cheque

November 11, 2020

AHL workers on Wednesday went on sit in  strike to force the state-run tobacco market company give them two month pay cheque.

Sit in strike at AHL

The workers said they had not received their wages for September and October.

According to one of the workers, Kangati Kathewela, they were promised the wages by last Monday which have not been paid hence the industrial action.

AHL Group has assured the employees who are on a strike that they will get their September and October salaries within unspecified period.

In a statement, the Group says the delay is due to a reduction in revenue during this year’s tobacco selling season orchestrated by COVID-19 and a cut in commission among other factors.

