Airtel Africa Cuts Diesel Consumption by 9.1 Million Litres, Strengthens Drive for Sustainable Growth

Telecommunications giant Airtel Africa Plc has reduced its diesel consumption by 9.1 million litres during the 2025/26 financial year, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to sustainable growth and reducing the environmental impact of its operations.

Speaking during a media engagement in Lusaka, Zambia, Airtel Africa Chief Executive Officer Sunil Taldar said the achievement reflects the company’s determination to build a more sustainable, inclusive and digitally connected Africa.

According to Taldar, the reduction in diesel use was driven by increased investment in cleaner and lower-carbon energy solutions, including the conversion of 390 network infrastructure sites to on-grid electricity during the financial year. The shift has improved operational efficiency while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“Our commitment to responsible growth goes beyond expanding our business. We are equally focused on reducing our environmental footprint while creating long-term value for the communities we serve,” Taldar said.

He added that Airtel Africa also made notable progress in promoting a circular economy by recycling 94 percent of all waste generated during the year.

The environmental initiatives form part of the company’s broader sustainability strategy, which seeks to balance commercial growth with environmental stewardship, digital inclusion and socio-economic development across its 14 African markets.

Taldar said responsible growth remains at the heart of Airtel Africa’s business model, enabling the company to expand access to digital services while advancing its sustainability ambitions.

The company’s telecommunications network now covers 81.9 percent of the population across its markets, improving access to communication, information, education and economic opportunities for millions of people.

Airtel Africa also continued to strengthen financial inclusion through Airtel Money, which now serves 54.1 million customers supported by a network of 2.4 million agents, making it one of Africa’s largest digital financial services ecosystems.

Beyond telecommunications and financial services, the Airtel Africa Foundation invested US$6.2 million during the year in community development programmes focusing on four key pillars: financial inclusion, education, environmental sustainability and digital inclusion.

Through its partnership with UNICEF, the company connected 3,296 schools to free internet services, helping bridge the digital divide by providing connectivity to more than two million learners and 38,868 teachers.

In addition, 64 zero-rated digital learning platforms enabled over 11 million learners across the continent to access educational content free of charge, further reinforcing Airtel Africa’s commitment to expanding access to quality education through technology.

The latest achievements underscore Airtel Africa’s growing emphasis on integrating environmental responsibility with business expansion, as the company seeks to deliver sustainable value to shareholders, customers and communities across Africa.

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