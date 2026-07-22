Airtel launches tech scholarship for 25 Malawian students at MUST

Airtel Africa Foundation has announced the first cohort of beneficiaries under a new scholarship programme aimed at supporting Malawian students studying science, technology, engineering and maths at university.

The Airtel Nzeru Tech Scholarship Programme, delivered through Airtel Malawi plc in partnership with the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), was launched in January 2026 as part of the Foundation’s wider Airtel Africa Fellowship, which supports higher education and STEM careers for young people across the continent.

Airtel Malawi’s managing director, Aashish Dutt, said the initiative reflected the Foundation’s long-term commitment to investing in Malawi’s youth through education and technology.

“These young people represent the future of Malawi’s digital economy,” he said, describing the scholarship as an investment in “the next generation of innovators, problem-solvers and technology leaders who will help shape Malawi’s future.”

According to Dutt, the programme is intended to remove the financial barriers that often prevent talented students from pursuing higher education.

Beyond covering tuition fees, beneficiaries will receive support for hostel accommodation, a monthly stipend, monthly data bundles and a laptop, aimed at ensuring they have the connectivity and resources needed to complete their studies.

MUST vice-chancellor Professor Address Mauakowa Malata welcomed the partnership, calling it “a transformative investment in Malawi’s human capital” and congratulating the selected students.

“We thank Airtel Africa Foundation, Airtel Malawi and MUST for their commitment to creating opportunities for talented young people who may otherwise struggle to access higher education,” she said, adding that she was confident the students would go on to become leaders in science, technology and innovation.

The inaugural cohort comprises 25 students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds — eight women and 17 men — selected on the basis of academic merit and enrolment in eligible STEM programmes at the university.

The students are studying a range of courses, including sustainable energy engineering, business information technology, disaster risk management, mathematical sciences, geo-information and earth observation science, computer systems and security, manufacturing engineering, metallurgy and materials engineering, and science education.

They are due to begin their studies when MUST’s 2026/27 academic year opens on 31 August.

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