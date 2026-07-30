Airtel Money disburses K330 million as Tola promotion nears grand finale

Three more Malawians have joined the growing list of Tola promotion winners, as Airtel Money pushed its total prize payout to K330 million in Draw Number 11, with only one draw left before the campaign’s grand finale.

Speaking during the draw, Airtel Money Head of Marketing Virginia Jere said the promotion is edging towards its conclusion and urged customers to keep transacting for a shot at the last prize pool.

“The promotion is edging towards the end, and we are excited to have awarded new winners. We encourage all our customers to continue using Airtel Money for their daily transactions because there is still one more opportunity to win,” said Jere.

The grand draw is set for August 5 2026.

Bonnex Kapalamula, a fish seller from Rumphi, walked away K5 million richer—money he says will expand his business and cover his children’s school fees.

“I am very happy because K5 million is a huge amount. This money will help me grow my business and support my children’s education. Airtel Money has made my day-to-day life much more convenient,” he said.

Kondwani Mambo, a vehicle mechanic from Area 36 in Lilongwe, said he was overwhelmed when he got the winning call, and will use the money for his children’s school fees.

“I was overwhelmed with excitement when I received the message. I couldn’t express how happy I was. This money will greatly help my family, especially with my children’s school fees,” he said.

Elizabeth Chambote, a businesswoman from Nsanje, rounded off the list of winners, saying the prize would go towards strengthening her business. She encouraged fellow customers to keep transacting on Airtel Money, calling it both convenient and rewarding.

With the grand finale set for August 5, Airtel Money says the race for the last set of millionaires is now on.

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