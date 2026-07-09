Airtel Money Tola Promotion Rewards Three More Lucky Winners with K5 Million Each in Draw 8

Airtel Money has continued to transform lives through its ongoing Tola Promotion, with three more customers winning K5 million each in the eighth draw of the exciting nationwide campaign.

The latest winners expressed joy and gratitude, saying the life-changing cash prizes would help them improve their livelihoods, grow their businesses, and create a more secure future for their families.

The first winner, Tracezio Phiri, an agricultural trader from Mponela in Dowa District, said he was delighted to be among the lucky recipients. He said the K5 million prize would provide a major boost to his agricultural business and allow him to increase his investments.

“I am very happy to have won. This money will greatly assist me in expanding my business and improving my income,” Phiri said.

The second winner, Mavuto Osman, an ambulance driver for Hon. Mary Navicha in Thyolo Thava Constituency, described his win as “an amazing grace.” Osman, who lives in Thyolo, said he plans to use the money responsibly by investing in land, constructing a modern home, and starting a business that will provide long-term support for his family.

“This is an amazing grace. I will invest this money in buying land, constructing a modern house, and starting a business that will help support my family,” he said.

The third winner, Victor Wilson, a clearing agent based at Mwanza Border, said the K5 million prize had opened a new chapter in his life. He said he would invest in different business ventures aimed at improving his future and creating financial stability.

“I believe this money will open doors for me to invest in various businesses that will improve my life,” Wilson said.

Since the launch of the Airtel Money Tola Promotion, a total of K240 million has been distributed to 2,424 winners across Malawi, highlighting Airtel Money’s continued commitment to rewarding customers and encouraging the adoption of digital financial services.

The promotion continues to generate excitement across the country, with more customers still having the opportunity to win big and become the next beneficiaries of the Tola Promotion’s life-changing rewards.

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