Alḥamdulillāh! VP Chimulirenji opens Salima Mosque, hails K1bn Muslim donation for orphans welfare

Vice President Everton Chimulirenji was all ‘Praise be to God!’ [Alḥamdulillāh] when Muslim world league international organization on Wednesday donated K1 billion cheque to over 5000 orphans in six districts of Salima, Lilongwe, Blantyre, Mwanza, Balaka and Mangochi for their education and welfare support.

The donation was presented at Ngolowindo Islamic school in Salima on Wednesday which Chimulirenji also marked the launch of the distribution exercise of relief food items to the orphans.

Muslims World League relief is giving the donation through the international relief welfare organisation and about 5038 orphans will benefit from the initiative.

The State vice president said government is overwhelmed with the support that Muslims World League have rendered to the country.

“As government we appreciate the help you have done like constructing a good theater and a male Surgical ward for the eye department at Salima district hospital, we say thank you for helping our people and goverment,” said Chimulirenji.

Chimulirenji said Muslim the Muslims World League does not only help on the developmental part but also spiritual welfare.

“We have opened Salima Central Mosque which has also been constructed by Muslim World League this shows that you also care about spirit life so this is wonderful and you have to continue doing so,” added Chimulirenji.

Moulana Moosa Mkimz who is the deputy regional director and project director for international organisation for relief, welfare and development highlighted that they want to support the need in shaping the future.

“We care about children because they are the future and orphans lack alot of things so we have to support them to shape them and hopefully we will have great leaders of tomorrow,” said Mkimz.

Adding that his organisations will continue helping the needy” as this is just the first part and after sometime they will pump in some more funds.”

