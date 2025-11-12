Alfred Ntilatila at the Centre of the Mysterious Kamuzu Airport Cargo Plane Saga

A Soviet-era cargo plane that landed at Kamuzu International Airport in 2011 and never left continues to raise new questions — and one key Malawian aviation official, Alfred Ntilatila, is right at the heart of the mystery.

For nearly 14 years, the Ilyushin-76 (registration 3X-GFR) has sat grounded at KIA, rusting in the open air. Now, as the government moves to seize it, correspondence and official records show that Ntilatila — Malawi’s long-serving Director of Civil Aviation — has been directly involved in trying to trace the aircraft’s origins, its owners, and those responsible for its ballooning parking fees.

The Emails that Link Ntilatila to the Plane’s Paper Trail

In 2015, then–Director of Civil Aviation Alfred Ntilatila wrote to Victor Zelenyuk, a Ukrainian pilot and cargo airline operator, after the Malawi government traced the aircraft’s last known operations to his company, Vulkan Aviation FZE, registered in the UAE.

Ntilatila’s email — seen by PIJ — reminded Zelenyuk that the Ilyushin-76, “which was engaged in relief operations through Gift of the Givers,” had been parked at the airport since November 2011. He demanded payment of US$15,494 in accumulated parking fees and requested clarification on when the aircraft would be removed.

This correspondence established a key paper trail linking the plane to Zelenyuk, contradicting later government claims that officials were unable to contact the owners or responsible parties.

Ntilatila’s Renewed Correspondence — and Zelenyuk’s Denials

A decade later, in October 2025, after years of silence and rising frustration, the Ministry of Transport — through Ntilatila’s office — reached out again to Zelenyuk. The aircraft’s unpaid parking fees had now soared to US$450,000, and the ministry had issued a final 30-day ultimatum for removal before forfeiture to the state.

On 27 October 2025, Zelenyuk replied directly to Ntilatila, distancing himself from the aircraft:

“Dear Alfred… As we mentioned earlier, we have no title to 3X-GFR in any aspect, as well as no contact or any information about the aircraft owner. They just disappeared, and we could not find any trace of them. I support your decision to dispose of the aircraft in order to defray all outstanding costs.”

Despite these denials, Zelenyuk’s communication confirms that he had been in direct contact with Malawi authorities — specifically with Ntilatila — for at least a decade regarding the aircraft.

Ntilatila’s Response and Public Denial

When contacted by PIJ in November 2025, Ntilatila distanced himself from the entire saga. He told reporters he had “no information” on the matter, citing that he had only been reappointed to his position two months earlier.

This statement, however, appears inconsistent with the documented email exchanges bearing his signature from both 2015 and 2025 — suggesting that, whether in his previous or current term, Ntilatila had long-standing involvement in the government’s efforts to resolve the abandoned aircraft issue.

Previous Controversy Shadows Ntilatila

This is not the first time Ntilatila’s name has surfaced in aviation controversies. He was previously mentioned by PIJ in connection with an obscure airline allegedly linked to the notorious Irish Kinahan cartel, known for its involvement in organized crime and international drug trafficking.

While Ntilatila has never been charged with wrongdoing, his recurring appearance in high-profile aviation stories raises questions about oversight and accountability in Malawi’s civil aviation sector.

A Plane Shrouded in Mystery

According to PIJ investigations, the abandoned cargo plane was owned by GR-Avia (Gravia), a company registered in Guinea. In 2011, it had been hired by Gift of the Givers, a South African humanitarian organization, to deliver aid supplies.

Gift of the Givers has since confirmed its involvement but says staff linked to the flight — including its former chairperson, Abdul Gaffar Jakhura — have since died or left the organization. They could not identify the actual owners of the aircraft.

Zelenyuk maintains that he was merely a contractor working for Gravia and denies owning the plane. He provided PIJ with Gravia’s certificate of incorporation, which lists Luko Aviation FZE as the parent company. However, both Gravia and Luko have since vanished, and the UAE’s opaque corporate registration laws have made tracing their owners impossible.

Government Moves to Seize the Aircraft

With no trace of the original owners, Malawi’s Attorney General advised the government to invoke the common law principle of Bona Vacantia — “ownerless property” — which allows the state to claim abandoned assets.

In October 2025, the Ministry of Transport published a final notice giving the owners 30 days to pay outstanding fees or risk forfeiture. If no response is received, the aircraft will officially become state property.

Ntilatila’s Name Remains Central

Even as the government moves to resolve the decade-old saga, Alfred Ntilatila’s role remains central. From his early correspondence demanding payments, to his re-engagement with Zelenyuk this year, and finally to his recent denials of knowledge — his name is written into every chapter of the story.

Whether the aircraft was a legitimate humanitarian carrier or part of a shadowy cargo network that once trafficked arms and contraband, Ntilatila’s documented involvement underscores how a single official’s correspondence can connect Malawi to an international web of aviation intrigue, abandoned planes, and unanswered questions.

