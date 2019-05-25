All set for Mutharika to be sworn-in at Civic Centre

President Peter Mutharika will be sworn infor the second term after the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) declares him winner of the presidential election.

Preparations for the swearing in ceremony are underway at Blantyre Civic Centre offices being led by Blantyre City Council Chief Executive Officer Alfred Chanza.

A trip to the civic offices found high presence of both police and Malawi Army officers together with officials from Public Events.

Red carpets are being rolled and flowers and some DPP balloons, flags together with the national flags are being raised.

The place has been cordoned off to civilians.

“We have an important function and noone is allowed inside,” said a guard at the gate when we wanted to get inside to appreciate what was going on.

Inside sources said soon after MEC declares Mutharika win of the irregularities infested elections, the President will drive to Civic Centre for the ceremony.

“The Chief Justice and others have been told not to leave Blantyre and should be available at Civic Centre to swear in the President, ” said our impeccable source.

Earlier, the High Court in Lilongwe ordered MEC not to announce presidential election results until votes from Nsanje, Chikwawa, Mangochi, Blantyre, Zomba Karonga, Rumphi, Nkhatabay, Mulanje, Rumphi until the results are transparently verified.

MEC CEO Sam Alfandika says the commission will go ahead with giving an update of the results at 6pm despite the injunction sought by MCP.

Alfandika says this is just an update hence, it’s going ahead as planned .

He says MEC has not officially been served with the injunction but the commission has asked their lawyers in Lilongwe to find out and advise the commission on the way forward .

Responding to MCP demands that there should be a recount of votes from some disputed districts, Alfandika said that depends on the grounds brought forward and whether they are in line with the electoral laws.

