Alliance One official arrested over Chamba:  Lawyer questions bail granting procedure

Lingadzi police in Lilongwe on Monday arrested Alliance One Tobacco Limited Regional Procurement Officer Colonelius Daniel Bester for being found in possession of cannabis sativa, localy known as Chamba, without permission.

According to a report by Assistant Superintendent Kamphandira of national police headquarters drug section which Nyasa Times has seen, the suspect was cultivating and possessing cannabis sativa at his compound.

“The compound was raided and searched where six dry plants and ten stalks were found in his garden situated within his brick fence behind his house. The arrest and seizure were made pending examination,” reads part of the report.

However, questions have been raised on the manner in which the police granted the suspect bail and have his passport given back before allowing him to leave the country for Zimbabwe without any court appearance.

A private practicing lawyer told us in confidence that it was not possible for the police to release the suspect on bail and give him back his passport so that he flys out without leveling charges before a competent court of law.

“It seems like there is something more than what meets the eye,” he said.

When contacted, Lingadzi Police Publicist Salome Chibwana said she was in a meeting but could not pick up calls later.

National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzela reffered back this reporter to Chibwana.

According to our investigation, Bester left the country through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) and might be back in the country on Saturday.

The 51 year old Bester is a South African national.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :