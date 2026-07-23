Amaryllis funds controversy deepens as months pass with no arrests or recovery

Months after the Amaryllis Hotel transaction triggered public outcry, a parliamentary inquiry and the freezing of bank accounts, no arrests have been made and no funds have been recovered, raising renewed concerns about the effectiveness of Malawi’s financial oversight systems.

The 90‑day freeze on the accounts at the centre of the controversy has elapsed, and the accounts are reportedly active again — with additional withdrawals made.

The development has prompted questions over whether authorities have adequately preserved evidence, traced the money flow or taken steps to secure potential recoveries.

At the heart of the matter is account number 1010354548, held by Yusuf Investments Limited, owners of Amaryllis Hotel.

Funds from the Public Service Pension Trust Fund (PSPTF) were deposited into this account before a series of large withdrawals were allegedly made by several individuals.

Alleged withdrawals Charles Gibson Nankhuni: MK3.5bn between 23–28 January 2026, including a single MK1.5bn withdrawal.

Mark Kaliati: MK167m on 27 January; MK265m on 17 February; MK400m on 6 March — totalling MK832m.

Aisha Aubi: Over MK100m on 27 January, with portions reportedly transferred to accounts linked to Food Lover’s Market and Centenary Services Fuel.

Rashid Alli: MK250m on 19 February and MK100m on 24 February — totalling MK350m.

Fabian Chibule: MK10m in February, reportedly deposited into an account associated with LMJ Hospital.

Jackson Phiri: MK10m around 28 January.

Despite the apparent clarity of the money trail, there has been no public disclosure of the destination of the funds, the identities of any accomplices or the status of investigative steps taken by law‑enforcement agencies.

Senior government officials — including figures from State House, the Anti‑Corruption Bureau (ACB) and other public institutions — have been publicly linked to the wider controversy.

The absence of visible progress has fuelled concerns that the window for recovering funds is narrowing.

Growing concerns over accountability

The case has become emblematic of broader anxieties about Malawi’s governance and financial controls.

Pensioners continue to face delays in accessing their retirement benefits, while individuals suspected of involvement risk continuing to benefit from alleged financial misconduct.

The public debate now centres on three unresolved questions:

Where is the money?

Why has no one been arrested?

What is the status of the investigation?

For many Malawians, the silence is increasingly interpreted as a sign that politically connected individuals may escape accountability, leaving the country to absorb yet another unresolved financial scandal.

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