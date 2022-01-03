Ambassadors of God celebrates festive season with the underprivileged

Lilongwe-based youth-led Christian organization – Ambassadors of God – recently donated various items to the poor and underprivileged children in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Masumbankhunda in Lilongwe.

The donated items were valued at over K600, 000, and included clothes, shoes, sugar, soap and body lotion, among others.

The director of the organization, Blessing Chiwosi, said they made a donation as one way of demonstrating love during the festive season.

“Each year, we celebrate Christmas as a time of giving, a time of getting together with loved ones, and as a time of joy. Martin Luther king once said “Life’s most urgent question is; what are you doing for others! Yes, life is about living for each other, as such, we felt the need to do our part by donating what we can manage to the underprivileged and poor people in this area,” he said

Chiwosi added that they also made the donation as one way of thanking God for the gift of life, saying 2021 was not an easy year and many have lost lives due to Covid.

Group village headman Mpeniwawa expressed gratitude and thanked the organization for thinking about people in the area saying it is rare to see young people passionate about charity works.

One of the beneficiaries, Musautsa Chanika, said the donation would enable her to enjoy the festival season like everyone.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!