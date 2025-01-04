Amended electoral law bars running mate changes during re-runs: Will alliances work?

The amended electoral law barring changes to running mates during a presidential election re-run has created a strategic challenge for Malawi’s political parties ahead of the September polls. The law, aimed at ensuring continuity and stability in candidatures, is forcing parties to rethink their approach to alliances and running mate selection.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Director of Legal Services David Matumika Banda recently clarified the implications of the new law, stating, “The President is contesting with their running mate, and going into the second poll, the law does not allow that candidate to change the running mate. This avoids nomination disputes and ensures smooth management of the second round.”

This restriction complicates alliance-building, as the running mate position has historically been a bargaining chip during negotiations. Without the flexibility to revise these choices in a re-run, parties must carefully consider their alliances before the first round.

Strategic Shifts: A New Approach to Alliances

UTM spokesperson Felix Njawala described the amended law as a “unique challenge” in a political environment where alliances are crucial. “Parties must now negotiate and formalize alliances well in advance, ensuring that their choice of running mates reflects a shared vision and purpose. This law demands heightened strategic foresight,” he said.

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) President Enock Chihana pointed out that while the law promotes stability by retaining the original team, it might deter alliances, as many parties prioritize the running mate position over uncertain ministerial roles. “The running mate role is critical, as it carries guaranteed influence,” Chihana remarked.

United Democratic Front (UDF) publicity secretary Dyson Jangiya added that the law is a wake-up call. “With the 50+1 voting system, alliances are almost inevitable. However, this rigidity complicates negotiations, and Parliament should have anticipated these issues when passing the law,” he said.

Lessons from Tonse Alliance

The Tonse Alliance, which united nine parties in the 2020 court-ordered elections, serves as both a success story and a cautionary tale. While the alliance led Lazarus Chakwera and the late Saulos Chilima to victory, internal divisions and sidelining of smaller parties led to its gradual disintegration. Political commentator Ernest Thindwa predicts that many parties will opt to “test their strength” in the first round, reserving alliances for a potential re-run.

The Need for Legal Safeguards

Both commentators and party leaders emphasize the need for legal frameworks to regulate alliances. George Chaima, a political analyst, called for formal agreements to prevent breaches and instill trust in the electoral process. “No party can win solo in Malawi’s current political climate. Strong alliances backed by formal contracts will ensure integrity and cohesion,” he said.

As the September elections draw closer, parties face a critical decision: whether to unite now or risk weakened bargaining power in a re-run. With the running mate position no longer a flexible asset, alliances will need to be built on mutual trust, shared vision, and long-term commitment. The amended law, while challenging, may ultimately lead to a more disciplined and transparent political environment.

