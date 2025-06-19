ANALYSIS | Kabambe Wants to Remove Zeros from the Kwacha: Malawi Deserves Better Than Fancy Math and Empty Promises

UTM presidential hopeful Daliso Kabambe wants to fix Malawi’s economic troubles with what sounds like magic — chopping two zeros off the Kwacha.

But the truth is far more cynical. Strip away the campaign glitter, and Kabambe’s plan amounts to this: reprinting money with smaller numbers. That’s it. Your rent doesn’t drop. Your salary doesn’t grow. Fuel prices don’t fall. Only the numbers change — not your life.

What’s worse, the confusion created by this cosmetic rebranding could cost Malawi billions, disrupt markets, and con desperate voters into thinking change is coming — when it absolutely isn’t.

Zimbabwe Tried It — And Burned

Redenomination, the technical name for Kabambe’s proposal, is the economic equivalent of repainting a broken car and calling it brand new. Zimbabwe tried it four times. Each time, they slashed zeros off their currency. Each time, their economy collapsed even further. By 2009, Zimbabwe was printing hundred-trillion-dollar notes that couldn’t buy a loaf of bread. Eventually, they had to dump their own currency entirely and switch to the US dollar.

That’s what happens when leaders play gimmicks instead of doing the hard work of reform.

Other Countries Did the Work First

Kabambe loves comparing his proposal to countries that have successfully redenominated — like Turkey, Brazil, and Ghana. But what he won’t tell you is that those countries fixed their economies before they touched their currencies. Turkey fought inflation. Ghana restructured its debt. Brazil overhauled its fiscal system. Malawi has done none of this. Inflation is rising. Debt is worsening. The forex shortage is crippling. This country is not ready — and pretending otherwise is reckless.

New Math, Same Misery

Let’s break down what Kabambe’s plan really means. Today, a loaf of bread costs K2,500. Under the new system, it would cost K25. Sounds better? It’s not. If you earn K50,000 today, you’d earn K500 under the new currency. Your purchasing power stays the same. But in the confusion of transition, that bread could suddenly cost K30 or K35. Traders always round up. The poor always pay.

And pay they will. Rural vendors, farmers, market women — the people least equipped to understand the changes — will be the biggest losers. History shows that during currency changes, the wealthy exploit the chaos. The poor get robbed.

A Billion-Kwacha Distraction

Kabambe’s flashy scheme won’t be cheap. Redenomination comes with enormous costs — new printing, distribution, ATM reprogramming, retraining bank staff, updating every accounting system across government. Malawi would spend an estimated K50 billion to K100 billion just to make the switch. That money could build clinics, fix roads, or power villages. Instead, it’ll be wasted on a feel-good fantasy that won’t fix a single real problem.

The Real Crisis Kabambe Won’t Talk About

While Kabambe talks about currency design, the real economy is crumbling. Power outages choke businesses daily. Roads are crumbling. Youth unemployment is exploding. Farmers struggle to get crops to market. Malawi’s tobacco exports are in decline, and the country still hasn’t diversified its economy. What the country needs is investment in infrastructure, education, and industries that can create jobs and grow exports — not another round of political smoke and mirrors.

The truth is that Malawi doesn’t have a currency design crisis. It has a productivity crisis. It has a leadership crisis. Changing the numbers on banknotes won’t change the fact that people are hungry, jobless, and losing hope.

A Dangerous Betrayal of Voter Trust

Kabambe’s promise is not just bad economics — it’s dishonest politics. He’s offering easy tricks instead of real solutions. He’s betting that voters won’t ask the hard questions. But they must. How does new money create a single job? Why spend billions on banknotes while hospitals have no drugs? Who will protect consumers from being cheated during the transition? What reforms are being done to support this move? The silence from Kabambe’s camp is deafening — because the answers don’t exist.

Malawians deserve a leader who tells the truth about how hard economic recovery really is — and who is willing to do the work. Repainting the currency won’t grow the economy. Real growth comes from building industries, improving governance, reducing corruption, and investing in people.

Malawi Deserves Better

This election is about more than clever slogans. It’s about the country’s future. And Malawians must decide whether they want to be ruled by illusionists who sell empty promises — or by realists ready to face hard truths.

Because when a candidate offers cosmetic changes to hide structural rot, he’s not offering leadership. He’s offering betrayal.

And Malawi can’t afford to be fooled again.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!