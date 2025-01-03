Analysis: On Cabinet, is President Chakwera living up to his promise? A resounding no!

President Lazarus Chakwera swept into power on a wave of hope and high expectations, with promises of a lean, efficient, and transparent government at the core of his campaign. However, as his term nears its end, his track record suggests a growing gap between his words and actions, leaving many Malawians disappointed and disillusioned.

A Cabinet Bloated Beyond Reason

One of Chakwera’s most striking campaign promises was to reduce the size of the Cabinet to between 14 and 20 members, even advocating for a constitutional amendment to make this a permanent standard. Fast forward to 2025, and the reality could not be more different. The President has expanded his Cabinet to 31 members—a move that directly contradicts his earlier commitment. This bloated Cabinet has drawn criticism from stakeholders like the Public Affairs Committee (PAC), who are baffled by the President’s disregard for his pledge, especially now that the Tonse Alliance has collapsed, leaving only the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as the ruling entity.

By justifying the expansion as a means to “deliver quality services,” Chakwera appears to ignore the broader implications. In a country grappling with severe economic hardships, this decision reeks of political expediency rather than a genuine desire to serve the people. Economist Christopher Mbukwa has aptly pointed out that a lean Cabinet could have freed up resources for pressing national priorities, such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Instead, the President’s actions send a message of insensitivity to the fiscal challenges facing Malawians.

Regional and Gender Imbalances

Chakwera has also fallen short on his promises of inclusivity and equity. His Cabinet appointments have heavily favored the Central Region, particularly Lilongwe District, his home area. This has drawn parallels to the regionalism he once condemned during the Mutharika administration. While his Cabinet boasts a higher percentage of women compared to previous governments, it still fails to meet the 60-40 gender ratio prescribed by the Gender Equality Act. This selective adherence to the law undermines Chakwera’s credibility as a champion of gender equity.

Broken Promises, Lost Trust

Chakwera’s current predicament highlights a troubling pattern: the tendency to abandon campaign promises when political convenience dictates otherwise. His insistence on an oversized Cabinet, despite the economic toll it imposes, reflects a leader more concerned with consolidating power than fulfilling his commitments to the people.

In 2014, Chakwera, then Leader of Opposition, criticized the very practices he now embraces. He argued that a lean Cabinet would ensure efficiency and accountability, yet as President, he has chosen the path of political patronage over principled leadership. This shift has not gone unnoticed by civil society, economists, and ordinary Malawians, who expected a leader capable of rising above the temptations of power.

A Missed Opportunity for True Leadership

President Chakwera’s term in office could have been a period of transformative leadership. Instead, his broken promises and political maneuvers have undermined the trust Malawians placed in him. As the 2025 General Election approaches, the President will face a populace increasingly frustrated by his failure to deliver on the promises that brought him to power.

In conclusion, Chakwera’s leadership has fallen far short of his rhetoric. His inability to keep his promises on Cabinet size, regional equity, and gender inclusivity is emblematic of a larger failure to prioritize the needs of Malawians over political survival. For a leader who once positioned himself as a reformist, this descent into the familiar patterns of excess and inefficiency is a profound disappointment. Malawians deserved better, and they will not forget these broken promises.

