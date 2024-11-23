Analysis: Secret Deal or Strategic Solution? Chakwera’s Kenya efforts to end fuel crisis must be acknowledged

Despite the opacity surrounding the recent government-to-government fuel importation deal signed between Malawi and Kenya, President Lazarus Chakwera’s government deserves recognition for its proactive approach in tackling the ongoing fuel crisis that has been causing major disruption across the country.

While concerns about transparency, inclusivity, and the involvement of key stakeholders are valid, it is important to acknowledge the broader efforts being made to resolve the fuel shortages and stabilize the energy sector.

At a time when the country is grappling with prolonged fuel shortages, skyrocketing fuel prices, and the economic and social challenges that come with them, the Malawian government’s engagement in negotiations to secure a steady fuel supply from Kenya is an important step toward addressing the crisis.

Proactive Steps Amidst the Crisis

Malawi has been in the grip of a severe fuel shortage for several months, with citizens lining up for hours at petrol stations and businesses struggling to operate due to erratic fuel supplies. At the same time, the country is facing chronic foreign exchange shortages that have further complicated efforts to secure fuel imports. In this context, the government’s move to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kenya can be seen as a strategic response to a pressing national issue.

While the deal itself was signed quietly, with only limited disclosure to the public, it signals that the government is trying to break the cycle of fuel shortages by looking outside the traditional sources and exploring new partnerships. The arrangement with Kenya, a neighboring country with a more stable fuel supply chain, has the potential to stabilize Malawi’s fuel imports and create a more sustainable, long-term solution.

This is not an easy task, given the numerous hurdles Malawi faces in securing fuel imports, including limited foreign reserves, outstanding debts to local fuel suppliers, and political pressure. The government, by engaging directly with Kenya, has shown that it is not simply sitting back but is actively seeking solutions to mitigate the impact of the fuel crisis on the people of Malawi.

A Step Toward Diversification of Fuel Suppliers

Historically, Malawi has been reliant on a few suppliers for its fuel imports, a model that has proven vulnerable to shocks, whether due to foreign exchange challenges, logistical issues, or changing global market dynamics. The secretive nature of the deal may raise eyebrows, but it is also a sign that the government is looking to diversify its fuel sources in an effort to stabilize supply and reduce dependence on a narrow group of suppliers.

By securing a deal with Kenya—one of the East African nations with a well-established oil supply chain—Malawi could potentially create a more reliable supply line that will reduce the volatility in fuel pricing and availability. While some critics may argue that the arrangement is being pursued without sufficient consultation, it is clear that the government is attempting to create new pathways for securing fuel and relieving the pressure on local markets. In the long term, this diversification could help to safeguard Malawi from future fuel shortages and price hikes.

Helen Buluma’s Appointment: A Strategic Move?

The reappointment of Helen Buluma to lead the advisory committee overseeing the fuel crisis is one of the most controversial aspects of the deal. Buluma was dismissed from her position as the acting CEO of the National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) in 2022 following an Ombudsman ruling, yet she has been brought back into a key role in managing the fuel crisis. Critics argue that her reappointment could lead to internal conflicts, particularly due to her controversial departure from Nocma.

However, it is worth considering that Buluma’s experience in the oil sector, as well as her previous role within Nocma, could make her a valuable asset in overseeing the logistics of the new fuel arrangements. Despite the controversy surrounding her exit from Nocma, her appointment might be seen as a pragmatic decision to utilize expertise from within the energy sector. By giving Buluma an advisory role, the government could be aiming to tap into the institutional knowledge that is essential for ensuring the smooth implementation of the fuel deal.

Additionally, the government has taken steps to establish clear structures to manage the fuel crisis. A ministerial committee has been formed under the leadership of Minister Ibrahim Matola, with technical and advisory subcommittees to support the operational aspects of the fuel importation deal. These measures suggest that the government is not only responding to the immediate fuel crisis but also putting in place structures to prevent similar shortages in the future.

Why Transparency and Inclusivity Matter

That said, the concerns regarding the lack of transparency and the exclusion of key policy players in the energy sector are not without merit. Energy experts, stakeholders, and the public are right to expect a level of transparency in the negotiation and execution of such high-stakes deals. The secrecy surrounding the MoU could undermine public confidence in the government’s ability to manage critical issues like the fuel supply. Furthermore, leaving out key institutions such as Nocma, MERA, and senior officials in the Ministry of Energy could lead to miscommunication, inefficiency, and potential policy missteps.

Moving forward, the government must strike a balance between expedience and inclusivity. While swift action is needed to address the fuel crisis, this must not come at the expense of good governance. Engaging all relevant stakeholders and making information available to the public would not only foster greater trust in the process but also ensure that the deal is implemented effectively and transparently.

Conclusion: Recognizing Effort, Demanding Accountability

In conclusion, while the government’s handling of the Kenya fuel deal may not have been perfect, it is essential to acknowledge the efforts being made to address the fuel crisis. At a time when the country faces a fuel shortage that affects daily life, economic productivity, and public safety, the government’s engagement with Kenya offers a potential solution to stabilize the supply chain and ease the burden on Malawians.

However, as the deal progresses, the government must prioritize transparency and inclusivity. The public needs assurance that such agreements are not just negotiated behind closed doors but are subject to scrutiny and accountability. Only by ensuring all key stakeholders are involved and that the process is transparent can the government’s efforts be fully realized and trusted by the people of Malawi.

Thus, while the secrecy surrounding the deal is concerning, the government should be recognized for its willingness to act decisively. What remains now is for the government to demonstrate that it can follow through with integrity, ensuring that the deal delivers tangible results that benefit the nation and provide long-term relief from the fuel crisis.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!