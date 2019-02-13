Another person with albinism abducted in Dedza

A 14-year-boy with albinism has been abducted in Dedza, the second abduction within a month of people with albinism prompting an association for albino people to tell the government to declare that Malawi is not safe place for people with albinism.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera confirmed that unknown thugs have abducted Goodson Makanjira from chief Chirikumwendo’s area in the district.

“A team of police officers have been discharged to the area, they are on the ground looking for the boy,” said Kadadzera.

According to some relations to the boy, six masked men broke into the house where Goodson, his parents and his sister person with albinism were sleeping.

“They were very violent, they even hacked one of the relations who wanted to rescue Goodson,” said the relation.

He said the thugs took away Goodson and vanished in the wee hours of Wednesday.

President of Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (Apam) Overston Kondowe said people with albinism are now hopeless and helpless.

“The government should just declare that Malawi is unsafe for people with albinism so that we can go elsewhere where we can be safe,” said Kondowe.

He said the security apparatus in the country have let people with albinism down.

Minister of Information Henry Mussa said the government has now involved Malawi Defence Force soldiers in the protection of people with albinism.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :