Ansah contradicts Commissioner Banda on Malawi fresh elections: ‘MEC has started preps’

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah has contradicted fellow commissioner Moffat Banda on the status of preparations of fresh Constitutional Court instituted fresh elections.

Earlier on, Commissioner Banda told the Pablic Appointments Committee (PAC) ) inquiry that they are yet to start preparing for the fresh elections because they are waiting for the outcome of the Supreme Court of Appeals ruling.

“To be honest, we are yet to start preparations because we were waiting to appear before this honorable committee as well as the Supreme Court ruling on the appeal,” he said.

However, when responding to Dowa North East parliamentarian Sam Kawale’s question whether the commission has started preparations for the fresh elections, Ansah responded positively.

Ansah, a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, said they have started implementing the Constitutional Court rulling of fresh elections by “making a budget since a stay order has not yet been granted.”

She added: “We have made the budget and we are looking at the budget.”

The inquiry follows a February 3 2020 order of a five-judge panel of the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court that nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election over irregularities and mandated Parliament to assess the commissioners’ competences.

On Tuesday, commissioners Yahaya M’madi, Moffat Banda, Linda Kunje and Jean Mathanga appeared before the committee at Parliament Building in Lilongwe. They followed in the footsteps of Mary Nkosi and Elvey Mtafu on Monday.

Next Commissioner to appear before PAC of Parliament is Rev. Killion Mgawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :