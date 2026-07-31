Ansah denies plot against Mutharika presidency, says she ‘stands with Constitution’

The Office of the Vice-President of Malawi has issued a statement distancing Jane Ansah from claims linking her to attempts to undermine President Peter Mutharika’s administration, saying she remains committed to constitutional order.

In a statement issued on Friday, the office dismissed as speculation reports suggesting Ansah was positioning herself to assume the presidency, and cautioned the public against giving credence to narratives portraying her as acting against the Presidency.

“The Office of the Vice President of the Republic of Malawi wishes to inform the general public that it does not associate itself with any statements, opinions, or actions that seek to undermine the Presidency or the unity of the Presidency,” the statement said.

The clarification follows public debate triggered by remarks attributed to activist Sylvester Namiwa, who had suggested Ansah could assume the presidency within two months, citing her sidelining from cabinet meetings and official engagements.

The Vice-President’s office rejected any suggestion of political manoeuvring on Ansah’s part, stating that she recognises the constitutional authority of the Presidency and remains focused on her official mandate.

“The Vice President believes in unity, constitutionalism and respect for the Presidency,” the statement said, adding that Ansah’s priority remains supporting the President in the execution of her constitutional duties.

The office called on Malawians to disregard claims associating the Vice-President with efforts to destabilise the Presidency, reiterating that her conduct remains bound by the Constitution.

The statement was issued against a backdrop of heightened political speculation over succession and leadership continuity in Malawi, as debate over the direction of the presidency continues to build ahead of the country’s next electoral cycle.

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