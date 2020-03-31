Ansah serving masters who don’t care about Malawi – MCP

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) youths have condemned embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson for refusing to abdicate from officer, saying she is bent on serving her masters and dies not care about Malawi.

The youth, led by MCP member Daudi Suleman, said this at a press briefing in Lilongwe where they read a letter addressed to Ansah.

Suleman blasted Ansah for giving “ a deaf ear to the cries of many Malawians” to resign and accused her of paying no attention to the Constitutional Court ruling in relation to her work in the 2019 tippexed election which were nullified by the court.

He added that Ansah has always laughed off demands by the civil society organisations under the banner of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to resign and the youth believes she is beyond the recommendations of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Appointments which found her incompetent in managing elections.

“You take yourself as the wisest person when it comes to administering elections in Malawi,” said Suleman.

He said Ansah is behaving larger than life refusing to resign because she has “nothing to lose” in Malawi.

“We, on the other hand have everything to lose because all we have is Malawi,” said Suleman.

Said Sulemani in a letter to Ansah: “ Your children are not in Malawi, they do not live here like us. They do not experience the persisitent blackouts like Ethel Milanzi from Area 25. They live ina comfort overseas countries where your ill-gotten wealth sustains their lavish lifestyles.”

Sulemani said Ansah’s daughters based in UK are not experiencing the deteoriarting health service delivery, unsafe drinking waterand poor education in Malawi

He then threatened that the youth will invite themselves to Ansah’s home to understand her reasonns for not stepping aside.

“We are going to invite ourselves for dinner,to sit next to your children and see how they feel about their allegiance to this nation called Malawi,” Suleman said.

Suleman also urged Ansah to resign and leave Malawians with a free space to undertake the 2020 presidential elections.

“You must know that as youth of this country, we will not sleep until you do the needful and until this nation is rescued from the fangs of your evil scheme,” Suleman said

Opposition political parties and civil society organizations have demanding Ansah’s resignation since last year but Ansah has always defied the calls.

Following the nullification of the 2019 presidential elections last month, Ansah said she will resign if the Supreme Court of Appeal uphold the lower court’s decision.

Meanwhile, the Ansah-led commission has already started preparations for the 2020 polls.

