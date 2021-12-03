Anti-govt protesters hold peaceful march in Mzuzu

The Bon Kalindo-led demonstration in Mzuzu registered no act of violence contrary to the fears by the clergy and businesspeople that the protest would trigger violence and destabilize businesses in the Northern City.

Kalindo is conducting a series of mass protests to force the Tonse Alliance government, which he himself worked very hard to put in place, to find solutions to the rising cost of living, nepotism and corruption.

In Mzuzu, the protest started at Katoto Ground and ended at Mzuzu Civic Office where the demonstrators presented the petition.

Hundreds of the residents, especially the youths, participated in the protest.

Speaking when presenting the petition, Kalindo gave the government seven days to respond to their grievances, warning that failure to do so will force them to conduct even more demonstrations across the country apart from shutting down borders.

In the petition, the protesters are asking the government to reduce the prices of commodities at the market such as cooking oil, water and electricity tariff, give loan to the youths and creating jobs.

Mzuzu City Council public relations officer, McDonald Gondwe, who represented the Chief Executive Officer, assured that the council will direct the petition to the relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, Kalindo thanked the gathering for maintaining peace.

He also saluted the law enforcers for not disturbing the demonstration by spraying teargas as it has been happening in Blantyre and Lilongwe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!