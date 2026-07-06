Apostle Clifford Kawinga Extends K30 Million Goodwill to Mulhako wa Alhomwe
In a move underscoring the vital intersection of faith, tradition, and national development, renowned clergyman and President of Salvation for All Ministries International, Apostle Clifford Kawinga, has donated K30 million to the Mulhako wa Alhomwe cultural grouping.
The generous contribution is earmarked to support the upcoming 2026 Mulhako wa Alhomwe annual festival, which is set to take place at the Chonde Cultural Heritage Centre in early October. The funding is expected to bolster preparations, ensuring the event captures the dignity, scale, and cultural richness that the Lhomwe community and the nation at large have come to expect.
Apostle Kawinga’s donation follows a recent high-level fundraising drive for the festival, reinforcing the momentum needed to deliver a successful ceremony. His support is widely viewed as a testament to his belief that cultural institutions serve as the backbone of nation-building.
“Culture is not just about the past; it is the infrastructure of our identity,” Apostle Kawinga has frequently emphasized in his community engagements. “When we safeguard our diverse traditions, we foster social cohesion and create a resilient sense of national identity that serves as an anchor in challenging times.”
Beyond the preservation of language and history, the Apostle recognizes the significant economic potential inherent in cultural heritage. By supporting the Mulhako wa Alhomwe festival, he is investing in a platform that stimulates local business—providing opportunities for artisans, traditional performers, vendors, and the broader tourism sector to thrive.
His leadership approach has consistently bridged the gap between spiritual mandate and practical socio-economic development. Through his ministry’s “Hope Field Initiative,” Apostle Kawinga has been at the forefront of advocating for irrigation farming, youth empowerment, and community-led transformation. By extending his goodwill to Mulhako wa Alhomwe, he signals to other leaders that investing in heritage is a proactive step toward collective progress.
As the Lhomwe community continues its preparations for the October festival, this K30 million injection acts as a catalyst, ensuring that the celebration not only honors the heritage of the Lhomwe people but also serves as a vibrant display of Malawian unity.
For many, this donation is more than a financial gift; it is an endorsement of the idea that a nation that values its roots is better positioned to grow its future.