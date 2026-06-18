Apostle Clifford Kawinga ups humanitarian activities, donates K13.5 million relief in Lilongwe

Leader and Founder of Salvation for All Ministries (SAMI), through the Hope Field Initiative (HFI), Apostle Clifford Kawinga on Thursday donated food and non-food relief items to communities severely affected by natural disasters in the area of Group Village Headman Msambo, Traditional Authority Chimutu in Lilongwe.

The intervention is part of the ministry’s ongoing humanitarian outreach programme, which targets vulnerable communities across the country. The latest support reached 878 households affected by hailstorms and heavy rains.

Speaking at the event, Apostle Kawinga said the ministry was moved to act after witnessing the extent of devastation in the area, where many families lost homes, crops, and basic means of survival.

He further said that through the Hope Field Initiative, the ministry is not only focusing on immediate relief but also on long-term resilience, including agricultural support and small-scale business empowerment aimed at helping communities rebuild sustainable livelihoods and reduce vulnerability to hunger.

Group Village Headman Dzambo commended the gesture, describing it as timely and crucial for families struggling to recover from the disaster, saying it would go a long way in restoring dignity and stability in the community.

One of the beneficiaries, Manase M’neno, expressed gratitude for the support, saying it would help her rebuild her home and restart small business activities to support her family.

The relief package is aimed at restoring shelter, supporting agricultural recovery, and improving living conditions for affected households following the disaster. It includes cash assistance amounting to K8.7 million distributed to 146 families, 318 bags of fertilizer, 318 packets of tomato and cabbage seeds, 100 iron sheets for the reconstruction of houses for five families, and plastic sheeting for all 878 affected households.

Just a day earlier, Apostle Kawinga carried out a similar humanitarian mission in Dowa, as part of the same nationwide relief drive.

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