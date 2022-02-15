Apostle Kawinga donates K15m worth of food and non-food items to Cyclone Ana victims in Chikwawa

In line with Matthew 25: 35-36, founder and leader of Salvation for All Ministries, Apostle Clifford Kawinga, on Monday reached out to over 1, 000 households affected by Cyclone Ana with food and non-food items in Chikwawa.

The two verses in question read, “For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you clothed me, I was sick and you visited me, I was in prison and you came to me.”

The Lord Jesus Christ made these remarks over 2, 000 ago, but this did not stop Kawinga from living by it by distributing feeding the displaced communities in Chikwawa.

On this particular day, Kawinga, who is also the Managing Director for Creck Hardware and General Dealers, CK Ceramics, Shalom Private Schools, CK Properties, Cold Storage and CK Farms, donated bags of maize , toiletries, salt and kitchen utensils.

The donated items were valued at K15 million.

Quoting Romans 15:1-3, Kawinga said since “we are not evenly gifted, that is why the strong should strengthen the one who is weak with whatever resources available. For where someone is strong, I am weak.”

“Therefore as a ministry, we stand not only on preaching the word of God, but also providing the physical support to those that are in need. Our God is a giver. He gave us his only begotten Son Our Lord Jesus to become a sacrifice of our sin by being crucified on the cross,” he said.

In his remarks, Group Village Head Chaponda 1 said this was the first donation for them to receive since the disaster struck.

“Others just came here to record our names, but they never came back with support,” he said.

