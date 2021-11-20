Apostle Kawinga introduces bursary for needy learners at his Shalom Schools

In an effort to contribute to the Malawi Agenda 2063 in the education sector, Lilongwe-based Shalom Private Schools have introduced a 100 percent bursary to three needy children annually beginning next academic.

Speaking during the closing ceremony for the just finished academic year, the school’s Managing Director Apostle Clifford Kawinga said his institution does not only strive to provide quality education, but also making education accessible to the underprivileged children.

Kawinga stated that beneficiaries of the bursary scheme will be identified through local chiefs and the management of the school.

“We commit to take through these children up the ladders of their education till they complete their education. This bursary will increase the beneficiaries in each academic year. We believe this is one way of giving back to the community where the school is. This is an example being set so that private education providers we can emulate and help more to access private education through such a bursary scheme,” he said.

“As we are cerebrating the graduation and closure of the school year, we need to note that the Malawi Agenda 2063 wants to have developed human capital and skills by the end 2063 and we are aboard that aircraft to contribute to the achievement of such a dream. Needless to say, that you, our children who are closing the academic year today, you are active players and you have started the process,” added Kawinga.

Shalom Private Schools have contributed to the education of 300 learners and have seen the numerical and communication skills being improved among them.

On this note, Kawinga appreciated the support from guardians and parents through timely payment of fees and punctual bringing of the learners to school, saying this speaks volume of the trust “you have in this school.”

“We have together sailed through the COVID 19 pandemic and we thank parents for ensuring preventive measure besides the utilities which were provided by the school. However, let me remind those parents who had challenges to cooperate with the teaching staff that we need to improve.

“Teaching a child is collaborative process where teachers take charge of the classroom and the learning environment at school while parents take charge of the learning outcomes at home.

“We took note of some parents and guardians who wanted teachers to continue with all the teaching responsibilities including those that were supposed to be performed by parents at home. It’s our pleasure that we worked together to make the best for our children,” he said.

Kawinga congratulated all students for the nice journey they have had at the schools.

