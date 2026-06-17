Apostle Kawinga’s Ministry Delivers K11.5 Million Lifeline to 155 Hailstorm Victims in Dowa

In a significant show of compassion and solidarity, Salvation For All Ministries International (SAMI), through its Hope Field Initiative, has donated relief materials worth K11.5 million to 155 households devastated by recent hailstorms and heavy rains in Dowa District.

The humanitarian outreach, held on 17 June 2026 at Kashangula Ground under Village Head Kashangula in the area of Senior Chief Inkosi Mponela, brought much-needed assistance to families whose homes and livelihoods were shattered by the violent storm that swept through parts of Dowa and Lilongwe on 6 June 2026.

That night, torrential rains and large hailstones tore through communities, ripping iron sheets from rooftops, damaging homes, and flattening maize fields and other crops. Many families were left without adequate shelter, forced to endure harsh conditions under torn tarpaulins or inside partially collapsed structures.

To help them begin rebuilding, each beneficiary household received essential roofing materials, including iron sheets and plastic sheeting such as tarpaulins and heavy-duty plastic covers, aimed at restoring safe shelter and improving living conditions.

“As part of our commitment to demonstrating God’s love through practical acts of compassion, we responded today to the urgent needs of families left vulnerable by the 6 June hailstorms,” the ministry said in a statement.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Apostle Clifford Kawinga, leader of Salvation For All Ministries International, said the intervention was about more than emergency relief—it was about restoring hope and dignity.

“Eleven days ago, the hailstorms stole roofs and destroyed crops belonging to these families. Today, we have come to Kashangula not only to pray with them but also to help them rebuild. These iron sheets and tarpaulins are a reminder that the people of Dowa have not been forgotten.

“Rebuilding begins with restoring shelter, and we remain committed to standing with vulnerable communities in their moments of greatest need,” he said.

According to the ministry, the 155 beneficiary households were identified following assessments of those most severely affected by the disaster.

SAMI also revealed that its support will extend beyond emergency relief. In addition to monitoring the recovery process in both Dowa and Lilongwe, the ministry has embarked on an initiative to construct houses for affected families, a move aimed at restoring stability, rebuilding livelihoods, and giving survivors renewed hope for the future.

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