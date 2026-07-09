Apostle Ziba leads national prayer session for Malawi’s economic transformation and youth renewal

Apostle Joseph Ziba has said a nationwide prayer session was held to intercede for Malawi’s economic growth, national security and the country’s young generation, declaring that the nation is entering “a new season of transformation” built on prayer and obedience to God.

In a statement, Ziba said the gathering had stood “before the throne of grace, interceding for national productivity, industrial growth, and job creation,” while also praying for wisdom in the management of the country’s natural resources.

He said participants had rejected what he described as a “poverty mentality” over the land and declared that Malawi would rise in prosperity and experience “divine restoration.”

The session also focused on the role of the church in national life.

Ziba said prayers were offered for the church to remain “the salt of the earth,” walking in unity, preaching the Gospel faithfully and exerting positive influence across all sectors of society.

He noted that Malawi already possessed an abundance of educated and skilled professionals, declaring that this human capital would be channelled towards national development.

Participants also prayed against the effects of El Niño, famine and drought, declaring instead peace, provision and stability over the country.

Ziba said intercession was made for national security as well, arguing that a secure environment attracts foreign investment, fosters peace and enables sustainable development.

Particular attention was given to Malawi’s youth. Ziba said prayers were made for the foundations laid by earlier generations to be preserved and carried forward by “a disciplined, visionary, and purpose-driven youth.”

He said the gathering firmly rejected immorality, crime, drug abuse and what he called purposeless living among young people, declaring instead excellence in education, leadership and national responsibility.

“We remain convinced that Malawi is entering a new season of transformation, marked by peace, righteousness, productivity, and generational impact through prayer and obedience to God,” Ziba said.

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