Archbishop Msusa tells Malawi politicians there are ‘no-go zones’ for other parties

Influential Catholic Church’s Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa of the Archdiocese of Blantyre said there are now no-go zones for political parties and that they should be free to go anywhere in Malawi.

Msusa, speaking at Limbe Cathedral in Blantyre on Saturday, during a celebration marking the feast of Mary Queen of All hearts, the patron Saint of the Archdiocese.

Archbishop Msusa said Malawians ushered in multiparty politics in 1993 and there is no reason for any political grouping to draw lines in particular areas as ‘no-go zones’ for other political parties.

His Grace Msusa comments came after happened in Mangochi a week ago where vehicles belonging to his United Transformation Movement (UTM) led by Vice President Saulos Chilima were burnt and fingers pointed at the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its bedfellows, United Democratic Party (UDF), but both parties denied responsibility.

“Political violence is bad. It taints not only the reputation of a country, but also of Mangochi district, in this case. Mangochi is a beautiful lakeshore district which attracts tourists from outside Malawi, some [who targeted Mangochi] may have cancelled their vacations to Malawi,” the archbishop said.

He advised politicians in the country to co-exist, tolerate each other and allow everyone to hold their rallies anywhere they want.

Vice-President Chilima and Minister of Information Nicholas Dausi attended the the event known as Archdiocese Day.

The Catholics in the Archdiocese celebrated the day together with silver jubilee anniversary of priesthood of Monsignor Boniface Tamani and Catholic University (CU) vice-chancellor Reverend Father George Buleya.

In his speech at the event, Chilima only encouraged Malawians to go and register to vote in the 2019 elections.

Besides, he commended Frs Tamani and Buleya and encouraged them to work even harder in serving God.

During the celebrations, the two priests received various gifts from well-wishers, who included President Peter Mutharika, who sent Dausi to give either of them an upright fridge and an undisclosed amount of money.

Chilima also gave the two priests an undisclosed amount of money.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :