Archbishop Tambala now at the helm of Episcopalian Conference of Malawi

Archbishop George Tambala is the new chairperson of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM).

In a statement released on Friday, signed by ECM Secretary General Father Henry Saindi, Archbishop Tambala will be deputized by Bishop Montfort Stima of Mangochi Diocese for the next three years.

Archbishop Tambala has said his first task as ECM chairperson is will to help those affected by the recent Cyclone Ana.

Archbishop Tambala, who is Archbishop of Lilongwe Archdiocese, was ordained priest in 1996 and held several positions within and outside the country before he was appointed bishop for Zomba Diocese in 2015, a position he has held until his appointment as Archbishop of Lilongwe Archdiocese in 2021.

