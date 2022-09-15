Are Autoflowering Strains Potent?

Auto weed seeds are proving to be a popular choice for growers. However, there seems to be a question over their potency. Many new growers have been led to believe that autoflowers are less potent than Indica-dominant strains. This misconception largely stems from the fact that Sativa strains with a high THC content of around 20% tend to exhibit stretching effects.

These cultivators mistake this effect for a sign of lower potency, which has led to this myth going around in the growing community online. No direct evidence supports this claim, so it’s all hearsay and conjecture. In this article, we will look at some of the myths and provide some proof that autoflowering strains are very potent indeed, especially if you grow them properly.

The Potency of Autoflowers

The first autoflowering strain indeed had a lesser potency, but remember that it was introduced more than ten years ago. Today, you may get autos that are just as potent as photoperiodic strains, if not more so. Autoflowers also provide several other advantages over photoperiod strains. For a long time, autoflowers had a terrible reputation and were viewed as useless. Today, the majority of autoflowers not only provide excellent yields but are also incredibly potent.

Autoflowering Strains with Impressive Potency

1. Purple Punch Auto

This enormous autoflower grows to a height of 150 cm and yields impressive quantities of marijuana—up to 600 gr/m2. It offers everything a top-notch Indica-dominant hybrid should: resin-coated nugs with the density you’d expect from Indica-dominant strains. Purple punch auto also has that bag appeal that will astound even seasoned growers. Expect stunning purple and magenta hues, a sweet, almost pastry-like flavor, and, thanks to the 24% THC, a highly intense impact that begins as a motivating high and quickly relaxes you, easing the edge off the energy.

2. Girl Scout Cookies Auto

Girl Scouts Cookies Auto is an Indica-dominant strain with about 60% Indica genes. This hybrid also contains a sizeable quantity of Sativa, which is evident in the cerebral aspects of the high but not as much in the growth characteristics. It is one of the most popular strains of marijuana for medicinal usage due to its potent 22% THC level. Due to its extremely potent narcotic characteristics, it works best with chronic illnesses. Using carbon filters during cultivation is advised for the growth of this strain because of its strong odor. It is simple to grow and can be an intriguing option for inexperienced growers. Girl Scout Cookies is extremely fast-growing, highly homogeneous, and reaches heights of between 60 and 100 cm tall, with an autoflowering life cycle of 8 to 9 weeks. Expect yields of up to 500-650g/m2 or 70-300g per plant!

3. Zkittlez Auto

Zkittlez Auto, a hybrid fruit pleasure with well-balanced effects, is the result of a mix between Grapefruit and Grape Ape with an autoflowering Ruderalis plant. Zkittlez Auto marijuana has a distinguished lineage that includes the Jack Herer of the globe, the tropical Sativa Cinderella 99, and the 5th phenotypic of Northern Lights. Expect the medicinal efficacy and physical vigor of Mendocino Purps and Afghani ancestry from Grape Ape. Thanks to Zkittlez Auto’s high THC levels, which reach up to 23%, you can expect long-lasting, full-body warmth that spreads from the head and envelops you in a cozy, indica blanket. Couch lock is uncommon compared to other indica strains, but its calming and subduing effects are ideal for unwinding after a long day.

Other Myths About Autoflowers

1. Autoflowers Produce Lower Yields

This misconception may have started when the first autoflowering strains arrived. Although this was true then, it is now wholly untrue. Many autoflowering strains have been developed so well and for so long that they can grow up to 150 cm and produce up to 650gr/m2 in around ten weeks. However, keep in mind that because photoperiodic cannabis grows for a longer time, it has time to grow taller, resulting in a bigger yield. However, depending on the genetics and your growing setup, autoflowers can potentially yield large amounts of crop.

2. No Yield Boosting Techniques Possible

This myth is entirely untrue. Autoflowers can be trained, and they ought to be in some situations. Various plant training techniques can be categorized as either LST or HST, and depending on your preference, you can stress your autoflowers. We advise you to follow LST procedures when dealing with autoflowering cannabis plants. Doing this can minimize the time it takes for plants to recuperate while still achieving the same benefits as high-stress plant training. This is especially true with more resilient plants that develop several side branches.

3. They Need 24 Hours of Light

Some growers believe that autoflowering cannabis plants need 24 hours of light per day to mature properly, but this isn’t true either! They can be matured just as well with 18 hours of light per day and 6 hours of darkness as with 20 hours of light per day and 4 hours of darkness. The advantage of growing autoflowers lies in allowing them to catch as much light as possible, which is eventually reflected in their potency when it’s time to harvest.

Conclusion

The answer, simply put, is yes. Autoflowering cannabis strains of different genetics will almost always produce a potent high. The amount of THC you can expect in your product will obviously be based on the strain you are using and how it is grown. We have concluded that autoflowering cannabis strains can be the way to go if you want a potent high. They might not be the best choice in all circumstances, but they can be recommended in most situations. Check out the Herbies Seeds for the best autoflower cannabis seeds.

