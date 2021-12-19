Army General Vincent Nundwe warns politicians against meddling into army affairs

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Army Commander, General Vincent Nundwe asked politicians to stop meddling into affairs of the army in the country.

General Nundwe sounded the call Saturday when the army commissioned 151 Officer Cadets and 1065 Recruits at a glamorous event that took place at Malawi Armed Forces College (MAFCO) in Salima.

General Vincent Nundwe advised the new recruits to carry their duties professionally and desist from politics.

The highly charged Nundwe described all those spreading false stories on social media insinuating that MDF soldiers are planning to take over government or preparing a sit in as foolish and have nothing better to do.

Nundwe has since warned the rumour mongers to stop saying reckless talk on social media is a recipe for genocide.

“Let’s not bring unnecessary conflicts in this country because of positions, Malawi is peaceful.

” Please, use your energy positively. Stop promoting genocide on social media. We don’t want to divide Malawi,” emphasized Nundwe.

General Nundwe added: “Soldiers do not go on a strike. If we have problems we go straight to the commander in-chief.”

The MDF commander thanked government for employing 3,000 soldiers this year alone.

Speaking during the event, President Lazarus Chakwera who is also MDF Commander in Chief called on the newly commissioned men and women in uniform to go out and make a difference.

The president also advised them to discharge their duties in a professional manner.

“The uniform you wear is not only a sacred symbol of your commitment to defend this country and its people with the same discipline, courage, sacrifice, and integrity your training has instilled in you.

“It is also a symbol of your commitment to jealously guard the legacy and reputation of the Malawi Defence Force, a legacy that has taken decades to build, a legacy that others who wore the uniform before you left intact so that you could aspire to follow in their footsteps.

“A legacy of military professionalism and civic duty, a legacy of upholding and preserving constitutional order at the most critical points in our history, a legacy of patriotism and a legacy of being the people’s army,” said Chakwera.

The President said as Commander-in-Chief, he will ensure that his administration’s efforts to address MDF operational challenges are continuing.

He said he will ensure that his administration’s drive to modernize the military is not disrupted.

“All I expect from you is to stay true to your mandate, stay true to our nation’s citizens, stay true to our nation’s constitution, and stay true to our nation’s flag.

“I know that doing so involves giving up so much more than we can ever repay, including sacrifices made by your own families,” explained Chakwera

“But for all the sacrifices you have made and all the sacrifices you are going to make as your contribution to building a new Malawi, rest assured that you are the pride of a great nation and have the thanks for a grateful President.”

Speaking earlier, deputy minister of Defence Jean Sendeza said the country is proud to have graduated brave men and women in uniform ready to go out and defend its boarders.

She advised the soldiers to always put into practice what they have learnt during their intensive training.

Also in attendance was Vice President of Malawi Saulos Klaus Chilima.