Ascent Academy lands K900m Nico Group deal ahead of Europe trip

Ascent Academy has secured a K900 million sponsorship from Nico Group, unveiled on Wednesday at Kamuzu International Airport during a send-off for the academy’s soccer teams as they head to Sweden and Iceland for two international youth tournaments, the Gothia Cup and the Rey Cup.

The deal runs for three years, with Nico Group putting in K300 million annually, according to the company’s head of marketing and customer experience, Tabeni Gondwe Xaba.

“There is a lot of talent going unnoticed in our communities because of lack of resources. As Nico Group we thought it appropriate and wise to invest in grassroots football.

“We carried out research on Ascent Academy and were convinced that they are doing great work. They have been exporting talent to Europe. We are proud to partner Ascent Academy,” she said.

Iceland’s head of embassy in Malawi, David Bjarnason, said the trip offers young Malawians more than just competition.

“It’s not only about the competition on the pitch but the experience as well — getting to meet new friends and also contacts for the future,” he said.

Lilongwe-based Ascent will send two teams on the trip: an Under-14 girls’ side and an Under-18 boys’ side, competing in separate tournaments.

The Gothia Cup runs from 12–18 July in Gothenburg, Sweden, while the Rey Cup takes place in Reykjavik, Iceland, from 22–26 July.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :