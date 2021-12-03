Athlete Shantero Davie in a long run-challenge to raise K1.5m to support poor families

Celebrated athlete Shantero Davie has organized a 130 kilometre run challenge from Mulanje to Thyolo to raise K1.5 million for supporting poor families.

Shantero told Nyasa Times that the long-run challenge will take him two days from 16-17 December, 2021.

He said he wants to buy sanitary pads for the underprivileged adolescent girls in rural areas and 100 bags of maize for 200 poor families in Mulanje, Chiradzulu and Phalombe.

“Am planning to have a two-day long run challenge starting from 16 to 17 December in some areas of Mulanje district (Chisitu ,Nkhonya and Namisi), and from Mulanje to Thyolo (Luchenza) where l will run a distance of about 130km to raise K1.5 million for buying sanitary pads for adolescent girls in rural areas, fixing broken boreholes, and buy 100 bags of maize to give to poor families,” he said

Shantero said he has come up with the decision after observing that many people in these districts are struggling to survive.

“People are passing through challenges out there. Some are at least doing better while others are completely struggling to find food and their daily needs. I have been thinking about those who are struggling, trying to find ways on how I can help them. As an athlete, I will use this to raise funds and help these people who are struggling so that at least they can survive,” he said.

Shantero athletics is one of the most important sporting activities that need to be supported by the government and other stakeholders, observing that it has potential to contribute to the social and economic development of the country.

“Many athletes are struggling a lot in this country as the government do not fully take this as sporting activity. But now time has come to start supporting athletic sport as it is one of the most important sporting activities which contribute a lot to the social-economic development of this country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shantero has called upon organizations, well-wishers and interested individuals to join him in supporting the poor.

In April this year, the athlete organized a similar long run challenge when he covered 87km (from Blantyre Shoprite to Mulanje) and raised K415, 900. 00, which he used to buy blankets, soap, sugar and others numerous items for the elderly in Mulanje and Thyolo districts.

He said the organizations, well-wishers and interested individuals can donate through 0991318381 (Airtel Money) or 0881752680 (Mpamba).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!