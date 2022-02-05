Attorney General says Sattar business associate has not bolted

Attorney General Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda says alleged corruption suspect businessman, Sattar’s business agent, Ashok Nair has not jumped bail or fled the country.

In an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times on Saturday afternoon, Chakaka Nyirenda disclosed that he made investigations after reading on Times Group news website on Friday evening that Nair has fled the country.

“This issue is under the domain of the Anti-Corruption Bureau but I took time off to investigate.

“Mr Nair is in the country. What was reported is fake news. This is the reason the Times has brought down the story from its website,” said Chakaka Nyirenda.

He said in any case, Nair was a free man who is free to travel to any country after High Court Judge Marshall Mdeza stayed his arrest on corruption charges levelled against him by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection to suspected land deals concerning Sattar.

“Mr Nair is not on bail. His arrest was stayed by the High Court therefore he is free to travel to any country because his passport was given back to him after the High Court stayed his arrest,” said Chakaka Nyirenda.

Chakaka Nyirenda therefore said social media reports that Nair was in Zambia connecting to Dubai were false.

