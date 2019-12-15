Atupele back from China: UDF leader pitches for ‘centre ground’ in politics

December 15, 2019 Chem'bwana Nkolokosa –Nyasa Times

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi on Saturday returned to the country from China where he spent three months as visiting scholar at Peking University, promising to occupy the centre ground in politics and rebuild the party.

Muluzi was welcomed by hundreds of UDF supporters on arrival at the airport including veteran legislator and party leader in Parliament, Lilian Patel who was acting president.

He said UDF will get the “ driving rhythm” that made the party successful in entrenching democracy.

The UDF leader thanked his party officials and members for remaining loyal to the party.

“You have all remained loyal to UDF and for that I would like to say thank you,” said Muluzi.

He stressed that UDF will be a major political player in the country, being a third largest party in parliament after Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

UDF president tumbled in the parliamentary elections in May for the first time since he entered the House 15 years ago.

