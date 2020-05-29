Atupele in Lilongwe with politics of hope against ‘project fear’

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and UDF Alliance running mate in the fresh presidential elections Atupele Muluzi on Thursday engaged the public when he walked about in Lilongwe meeting vendors and people on the streets before addressing mammoth crowds in Area 24.

Atupele said he decided to walk about on his way to his rally in some areas of Lilongwe because he believes that democratic politics is about persuading people to vote.

In his address at Sese Ground in Lilongwe’s Area 24, Atupele said for the past year the country has been subjected to violence emanating from demonstrations.

“People have been living in fear and being intimidated. But you should vote for hope. DPP-UDF shall continue development and there is more coming.

“I am together with DPP-UDF alliance leaders doing the ground work and President Peter Mutharika will come out to step up the campaign as we heads towards electoral victory,” he said.

“The only hope for Malawians is the DPP-UDF Alliance, so let everyone go and vote. This is not time for name calling, exchanging slurs. Malawi people are sensible and reasonable to vote for hope against project fear of the opposition,” he said.

Atupele said the DPP-UDF alliance will deal with the challenges the country face, “guided our democratic values.”

He said the next five years of Mutharika presidency will be an all-out assault on poverty, a country raising its sights, its people reaching new heights.

Atupele also advised against some political leaders diving the country based in various affiliations.

Next stop for Atupele is the northern region.

Malawi will hold fresh presidential elections after the Constitutional Court ruled that the 2019 elections were marred with serious and systematic irregularities. The Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the lover court’s judgement on re-run tentatively set for June 23 but could be moved to a later date by Parliament.

