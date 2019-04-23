Atupele outlines vision for Malawi: UDF to raise minimum wage to K70 000

United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential candidate Atupele Muluzi has promised that he will raise the minimum wage to K70 000 while the tax free band will move to K150 000 if voted into power in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Muluzi was speaking at Nyambadwe school ground in Blantyre at the end of his whistle stop tour of the city that also took him to Nkolokoti and Bangwe townships, attracting thousands of escatic crowds.

In his remarks, the youthful presidential candidate, 40, said UDF manifesto is focused on inclusive growth and governance, saying his vision is to ending poverty by investing in people, ensuring that they have money and food for their livelihood.

“We are committed to reversing the current challenges the country is facing when voted back into power,” said the young Muluzi, who is serving as Minister of Health in President Peter Mutharika’s Cabinet.

Muluzi said UDF will ensure to reduce the disparity between the minimum wage and the cost of living.

The UDF leader said if the working class is in perpetual debt , it leads to perpetuation of poverty as the funds are not adequate to enable investment in the new generation..

He, however, maintained that he is not he is not withdrawing from the presidential race but will guide the UDF to electoral victory with his running mate Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo.

His sentiments come amid speculation that he was set to withdraw his candidacy to endorse his current boss—Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Speculation about Muluzi’s possible withdrawal from the race was heightened by the pull out of former president Joyce Banda, as presidential candidate for People’s Party (PP), who endorsed Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

In his address, Muluzi, who alongside Vice-President Saulos Chilima are Mutharika’s Cabinet members challenging their boss in the presidential race, said during his 15-year political career, he has gained political experience and is geared to form “ a government of all talents.”

Muluzi challenged Malawians that for this country to develop and move forward, everything has to start with Malawians themselves by voting wisely – electing the UDF and start afresh with servant leadership – ‘New beginning’.

UDF, then led by Atupele’s father Bakili Muluzi, formed the first post-independence multiparty administration in 1994 and led the country up to 2005 when Muluzi’s successor, Bingu wa Mutharika, ditched the party to form DPP.

