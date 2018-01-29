Atupele setting the scene for 2019 elections: UDF convention committee put in place

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Austin Muluzi is setting the scene for next year’s Tripartite elections by appointing a a committee to organise the party’s national convention mid this year where UDF might seek to reassert its right to contest on its own in the elections.

Muluzi has a huge job of political management to turn the focus towards any kind of positive launchpad and critique of the government and avoid UDF being stampeded at next year’s tripartite elections.

The party convention committee will be chaired by Charles Kachikuwo who will be deputised by Mangochi South legislator, Lilian Patel.

The committee will decide the venue, date and budget of the convention. And all the positions in the party will be up for grabs

Reads the statement released by party Secretary General Kandi Padambo, in part: “Please be informed that in pursuance of relevant articles of the UDF constitution and a resolution of the national executive committee (NEC), for a national conference [Convention] to be held this year, 2018, it has pleased, the president, Right Honourable Atupele Muluzi, subject to ratification by the NEC, to approve the composition of the national conference organising committee.”

UDF has been in Parliamentarly alliance with governing DPP and Muluzi is Minister of Health in the President Peter Mutharika Cabinet.

But the UDF will decide on electoral alliance or whatever direction it wants to take at convention.

All in all it should be an exciting political time that will generate many positive perceptions of the UDF as it seeks rebirth.

