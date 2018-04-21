Auction Holdings Limited posts K44bn loss in just a year

State run tobacco and produce market, Auction Holdings Limited (AHL) has posted a record K44 billion in last year’s season, a revelation that has shocked parliament.

Group Head of Risk and Compliance at AHL Madalitso Jerenje told the Budget and Finance committee of parliament that this was as a result of much of their commodities failure to be sold.

“We had rising stocking levels of our commodities due to lack of customers. In addition, we had interests and penalties leveled on us, so this put us under intense pressure,” she said.

She said the loss was also as a result of the increasing inflation rates last year and other unfavourable economic fundamentals which include high interests rates that banks offer.

Jerenje also said the tobacco market last year was unpredictable as buyers offered low prices to farmers, saying this negatively affected the company.

She however told the committee that this year, everything is under control and was very upbeat that the situation would not be repeated as the state company has put in place stringent measures to turn around the fortunes.

Deputy chairperson of the Budget and Finance Committee John Chikalimba expressed worry over the K44 billion loss.

“This is not small money. Something must be done. Probably AHL can work with us so that we should see how best we can help it,” said Chikalimba.

The tobacco market at Kanengo, which AHL controls, has sold nine million kilograms of tobacco racking in US$12 million in forex since the opening some three weeks ago.

