Auditor General Uncovers K158 Billion Suspected to Have Been Stolen in Different Govt Ministries, Depts & Agencies 

The Auditor General has uncovered more than K158 billion in financial irregularities across Malawi’s ministries, departments, agencies and other public institutions during the financial year ending March 31, 2024, exposing what appears to be one of the most extensive breakdowns in public financial management in recent years.

The findings, contained in the Auditor General’s Report on the Accounts of the Government of Malawi for the year ended March 31, 2024, raise serious concerns about how billions of kwacha in taxpayers’ money were managed and whether some records may have been deliberately withheld to conceal wrongdoing.

Auditor General Thomas Makiwa warns that some institutions failed to produce supporting documentation for audit scrutiny, describing the pattern as so prevalent that it raises suspicion and merits referral to relevant authorities for further action.

The report identifies financial irregularities exceeding K158 billion across government institutions. The largest category comprises miscellaneous irregularities worth K75.3 billion, followed by project-related irregularities amounting to K28.8 billion, financial statement irregularities of K19.5 billion, and expenditure irregularities totalling K11.9 billion.

Among the most significant findings is that education infrastructure projects valued at K28.7 billion under the Education Infrastructure Management Unit remained unfinished even after contractual completion deadlines had long expired, raising questions about value for money and project oversight.

The audit also found that the National Registration Bureau failed to utilise K6.4 billion allocated for biometric registration kits, vehicles, servers and other equipment intended to strengthen national registration services.

Revenue management weaknesses featured prominently in the report. The Judiciary failed to remit K57.4 million in collected revenue, while the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services in the Eastern Region failed to maintain cash books covering K1.19 billion in revenue collections. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture overstated its revenue by K5.3 billion, according to the audit.

Perhaps most troubling is the Auditor General’s warning that the repeated failure by some public institutions to provide documentation may not be accidental. The report states that the pattern is sufficiently widespread to raise suspicions that records could be intentionally withheld, with the matter set to be referred to the appropriate authorities for further investigation.

The findings are likely to intensify calls for accountability as Malawi grapples with economic challenges and pressure on public finances. While the audit identifies extensive irregularities and control failures, it does not by itself establish that funds were stolen or that criminal offences were committed; those determinations would require further investigation by the relevant authorities.

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