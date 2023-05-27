Bakili, JB launch construction of houses for cyclone Freddy disaster hit families

Former presidents Bakili Muluzi and Joyce Banda on Friday launched construction of houses for survivors of cyclone Freddy disaster.

At least 5,000 people were killed and hundreds more are still missing months after the disaster hit the southern region, prompting President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera to appoint all former state presidents as goodwill ambassadors for cyclone Freddy recovery initiative, Tigwirane Manja.

Peter Mutharika turned down the offer.

A ceremony marking the launch of the initiative took place at Traditional Authority Njema in Mulanje, where 10 houses will be constructed in the first phase.

At least 136 two and three-bedroomed houses will be constructed in the affected districts.

25, 000 households were displaced in Mulanje alone where 151 people have died, 217 are still missing and 147 people sustained injuries following one of the worst cyclones to hit Malawi.

