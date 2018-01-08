Balaka seeks sponsorship for U-14 league

Balaka District Youth Committee has appealed to the corporate world and well wishers to rescue the Under 14 youth teams by providing them with sponsorship.

The appeal was made on Saturday 6th January 2018 at a prize presentation ceremony held at Balaka Stadium.

This was also part of wrapping up the 2017-18 Balaka District Under 14 Youth Football League.

Vice Chairperson for Balaka District Youth Sports Committee a Mr. Duwa revealed that the prize money and administration funds in the just ended season were all from the pockets of the committee members.

“The money that we used came from the pockets of our committee members. This is a clear indication that the committee is more than willing to develop youth football in the district and we therefore call upon companies and individuals to come forward and assist us with sponsorship” said Duwa in his address to a sizeable crowd gathered at the ceremony.

He also encouraged other youth teams to register and take part in the new season.

According to Duwa, the main purpose of the league is to unearth youth talent as well as in return helping the lads with school materials.

“We are giving out cash prizes today but our aim was to reward the best teams with school materials not money. I therefore advise the officials from the teams that have been awarded to make sure they buy

school materials and share to the boys” he said.

The league was valued at K100,000.00 with the champions pocketing K40,000.00.

The new season is expected to commence on 3rd February according to Duwa.

Eleven teams registered in the just ended season which Maphunziro Academy emerged the Champions followed by Invisible Tigers on second while Mponda Madrid finished third.

The winning Coach James Sam thanked the organisers and vowed to defend the cup.

“I thank the organisers for such a wonderful organization and I can assure you that we will do everything possible to defend the trophy next season” said Sam.

