Bangladeshi national wins land case in Lilongwe, locals vow to defy court order

A Bangladeshi national has won a fierce court battle with locals who invaded his 166 hectare of land in Lilongwe.

However, the locals have vowed to continue constructing their structures despite the court ruling.

The High Court in Lilongwe has ruled in favour of Muhammad Manani as a rightful owner of over 166 hectares of land under controversy in Chitipi, Lilongwe.

In a default judgment, Justice Kenyatta Nyirenda has further granted a permanent injunction restraining villagers from entering or trespassing into the land.

Nyirenda has also ordered the police to enforce the court order as the defendants did not show up at the court to defend themselves.

But the villagers are still adamant maintaining they will continue erecting structures on the land in question.

