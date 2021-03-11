Bangladeshi national wins land case in Lilongwe, locals vow to defy court order
A Bangladeshi national has won a fierce court battle with locals who invaded his 166 hectare of land in Lilongwe.
However, the locals have vowed to continue constructing their structures despite the court ruling.
The High Court in Lilongwe has ruled in favour of Muhammad Manani as a rightful owner of over 166 hectares of land under controversy in Chitipi, Lilongwe.
In a default judgment, Justice Kenyatta Nyirenda has further granted a permanent injunction restraining villagers from entering or trespassing into the land.
Nyirenda has also ordered the police to enforce the court order as the defendants did not show up at the court to defend themselves.
But the villagers are still adamant maintaining they will continue erecting structures on the land in question.
This is judge Nyirenda, the good one kkkkkkkkkkk
Poor countries have this constant friction between needing investment in the country, and protecting land and jobs for nationals. Within 5 years Malawi could be a wealthy country: simply allowing whoever wanted to come here to live here and allowing an open market for land purchases and businesses. But then the majority poorly educated low income Malawians would not be able to compete and would leave. A problem is that low income, low investment communal living cannot compete with capitalism. People in Malawi cannot simultaneously complain of poverty and that their way of life is changing. It’s a choice.. accept… Read more »
It can only be wa diso la ng’ala kenyayya. Some judges are jst a disgrace to the profession
what the hell was he purchasing all that land for. Amalawi why do we allow foreigners buy land here
Vuto simmwenyeyu ayi. vuto ndiamene anamugulitsa koyambilirako. Amalawi tikamangogulitsa malo mwachibwana kwa anthu obwelawa tidzalira tsiku lina. Ndi ana athu omwe adzasowa pokhala ndithu.
What ??? Are you joking here ? Some foreigner holds 165 Hect of prime land in Malawi ??? This is reckless as a country… villagers keep on encroaching it is your land..just let him leave within the confines of his estate house if he has any….land to the people and for the people
When it comes to land issues involving foreigners, the courts need to trade carefully. No one adheres to any judgement that is viewed as counter revolutionary. I see the same happening against this judgement.
Bangladeshi owning 166 hectares of land in Malawi, how did he obtain that?? I would be pissed off too if i was staying in that area infact i am pissed off even though i don’t stay there ,Something very fishy going on this needs to be investigated properly but saying that nothing happened in land gate all went dead too much corruption
If i went to Bangladesh they would not sell me an inch of land being a foreigner and come to Malawi they obtain land easily need to change laws on land regarding to foreigners.
Go and ask Vuwa Kaunda and the DPP, they have answers to your all questions.
Keep vowing, the court does not play, u will find yourselves mukuphikika mumbawula ya maula
This is a common scenario where the villagers especially in Lilongwe sell out the land and later on come back in a dubious way to claim it.